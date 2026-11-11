National Day of Algeria celebrated

ISLAMABAD, NOV 11 /DNA/ — The Embassy of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in Pakistan hosted a grand reception to commemorate the 72nd Anniversary of the Algerian National Day, with Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry attending as the chief guest.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering of diplomats, government officials, and members of the international community. Among the notable attendees were Presidential Spokesman Murtaz Solangi and the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan, Dr. Brahim Romani.

The celebration was further graced by the presence of ambassadors and senior diplomats from Malaysia, Oman, Kenya, Turkey, Palestine, Brazil, the Philippines, and several other nations, reflecting the strong international ties and goodwill enjoyed by Algeria.

The highlight of the evening was a ceremonial cake-cutting, led by Chief Guest Tariq Fazal Chaudhry alongside Ambassador Dr. Brahim Romani and the visiting diplomats, symbolizing the shared commitment to friendship and cooperation.

The 72nd Anniversary marks a significant milestone in Algeria’s history, celebrating its independence and enduring partnership with Pakistan and the global community. The event underscored the deep-rooted diplomatic relations between Algeria and Pakistan and highlighted the mutual respect and collaboration among the attending nations.