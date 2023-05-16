National Basketball Training camp resumes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has resumed the training camp of the national basketball team at Pakistan Sports Complex after the law and order situation returned to normal in the federal capital Islamabad. According to Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) associate secretary Ouj E Zahoor PBBF has already selected talented players from across the country for the national training camp after the trials were held to select the probable players for the Pakistan basketball team. He said that PBBF started national training camp on 11th may but due to current law and order situation, we temporarily closed the national training camp which is now resumed with full swings under the guideline and collaboration of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) . “The selected players will go through an extensive training plan to enhance their skills and fitness standard during national camp under the supervision of head coach Riaz Malik”, Ouj said, adding that Pakistan Basketball Federation are trying its best to provide maximum opportunities to the talented players. He said that the Pakistan team will participate in the four-nation championship to be held in Maldives this year and our main target is to earn a position in an international event as the Pakistan team will take part in any international championship after a long time. The selected players reported in the camp includes Hamza Bin Javed (Army), Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (Army), Atif Shah (Army), Muhammad Shahid (Army), Imad Ahmed (Army), Rana Haris Ahmed ( Faisalabad), Sameer Khan (Hayderabad), Sammar Abbas (Islamabad), Ali Hamza Kazmi (Islamabad), Zain Ali (Karachi), Safi Ullah Khan (Lahore), Ibtisam Murtaza (Lahore), Muhammad Hamza (Multan), Zia Ur Rehman (Navy), Muhammad Umair Jan (PAF), Saqib Ullah Khan Mahsood (PAF), Mehtab Akram (PAF), Naeem Ullah (Peshawar), Abdul Wahab (Peshawar), Izhar Ullah (POF), Rana M Usman (Police), Muhammad Usman (Police), Muhammad Hammad (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Sajawal (Sargodha) and Zain ul Hasan Khan (Wapda) and Jamil Ahmed (Kohat).