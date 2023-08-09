National

Assembly

dissolved

If the prime minister and the opposition do not agree on a name then the Election Commission shall decide about the caretaker prime minister

Ansar M Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday signed the summary seeking dissolution of the National Assembly. The President immediately signed the summary thus paving the way for the immediate dissolution of the national assembly. The cabinet has also been dissolved however Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shall continue till the time the new prime minister is elected. The process of appointment of the caretaker prime minister may take another couple of days. If the prime minister and the opposition do not agree on a name then the Election Commission shall decide about the caretaker prime minister within two days. As per the law, even if the President does not sign the summary that National Assembly stands dissolved after 48 hours.

Earlier, Addressing the farewell session of the lower house of parliament, the premier also thanked all parliamentarians for posing trust in him.