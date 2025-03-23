Nation marks Pakistan Day with resolve to rise above differences, defeat terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal and fervour today (Sunday) with Aiwan-e-Sadr hosting the iconic military parade to commemorate the 1940 Lahore Resolution which provided a framework for the realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

President Asif Ali Zardari is the chief guest of this year’s Pakistan Day parade, also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs and other dignitaries, which is being held at Aiwan-e-Sadr instead of the Shakarparian Parade Ground — which traditionally hosts the parade.

The day began with a 31-gun and 21-gun salute in the federal capital and provinces, respectively.

Meanwhile, a change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent taking over the duties from the Rangers.



Addressing the parade, which also featured the march past of military personnel as well as the flypast of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets, President Zardari recalled the sacrifices of millions of Muslims — who laid down their lives for the creation of Pakistan.

“We have achieved freedom by making many sacrifices,” he said while underscoring the significance of the Pakistan Day.

Stressing that the people of Pakistan and the armed forces stood together, the president paid tribute to the martyrs, saying: “We have the ability to overcome difficulties [and] are not afraid of it.”

“The journey ahead of us is not easy, but it is not impossible [….] I appeal to everyone to devote all their energies to the development of the country. We have to rise above differences and work for a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan,” President Zardari said.

Noting that the country is facing various geopolitical challenges, the head of the state termed the youth as an essential capital of the country.

Touching upon the country’s foreign policy, the president said that it is based on the principles of peace and stability.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s desire to establish strong ties with its neighbouring country and the international community.

“On this day, we also remember our Kashmiri brothers, who have long been victims of Indian atrocities,” he said while reaffirming Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to raising its voice for Kashmiris on all global forums.

“Our goal is to build a strong, modern Islamic welfare state,” he said, stressing the importance of safeguarding the country’s independence, which was achieved through countless sacrifices.



“We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection and freedom of our motherland,” President Zardari declared.

“We must create a Pakistan that is strong and developed,” he emphasised. The president also extended congratulations on the successful organisation of the grand parade.

President Zardari also vowed to defeat the evil intentions of extremist terrorist organisations, referring to them as the “Fitna al-Khawarij”. He affirmed that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

“The menace of terrorism must be eradicated,” he stressed. “Fifth-generation warfare is a significant challenge,” he added, highlighting modern security threats.

“We are a courageous nation, fully capable of overcoming challenges,” President Zardari asserted.

He reiterated that Pakistan will never hold back from making any sacrifice for the security of the country.

“We have given a strong response to both external and internal terrorism,” he remarked, underscoring Pakistan’s resolve.

“India has always looked at Pakistan with enmity,” he noted while pointing out New Delhi’s nefarious intentions for Islamabad.

‘Steadfast will, tireless effort’

Meanwhile, in his Pakistan Day message PM Shehbaz underscored that with the “right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, we can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure our rightful place among the nations of the world”.

The premier noted that Pakistan Day “reinforces our collective will and serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice and perseverance-principles embedded in our nation’s very foundation”.

“From an emerging nation to a nuclear power, our journey has been shaped by perseverance and unwavering determination. Yet, this is not where we stop. It will take steadfast will, tireless effort, and a collective vision to transform Pakistan into the nation envisioned by our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 85th anniversary of Pakistan Day.

“The 23rd of March 1940 stands as a defining moment in our history — a day that crystallised our collective vision and set the course for the creation of an independent homeland,” read the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Rooted in faith, guided by hope, and strengthened by resilience, this occasion epitomises the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people.

“Today, Pakistan stands as a responsible and resolute member of the global community — advocating peace, stability, and cooperation. As one united nation, we march forward with renewed hope and an unshakable commitment to enduring prosperity. We shall continue to uphold and defend the peace that defines our national character, ensuring that Pakistan remains a beacon of harmony in the world,” the military’s media wing added.

— With additional input from APP, Radio Pakistan