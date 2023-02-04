Nation in shock as ‘armed men’ rape girl in Islamabad park

ISLAMABAD: Two armed men have raped a girl in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint, police confirmed Saturday, an incident that has sent the nation into shock.

The incident took place Thursday night when two armed men approached the victim at a park in F-9, who was there where her male colleague, according to the first information report (FIR).

They took the pair to the forest and gunpoint and on the woman’s requests that they take whatever money they wanted from them and leave them alone, the two men beat her, demanding that she stay quiet.

The culprits then separated the woman from her colleague who was beaten up and demanded to know what the relation between the two was.

The victim, when she tried to raise her voice, was beaten and threatened by the attackers they would call their “friends” to join them. Her attempts to run away were also foiled by the attackers, the FIR stated.

“As the two were leaving,” the report added, they returned all our things and gave us 1,000 rupees to stay quiet.”