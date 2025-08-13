Nation honors sacrifices of freedom fighters on 78th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, AUG 13: /DNA/ – On this momentous occasion of Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation. The 14th of August not only renews our cherished memories of freedom but also reminds us of the great struggle and unparalleled sacrifices made by our forefathers for the creation of our beloved homeland. Millions of Muslims of the subcontinent gave their lives, abandoned their homes, and sacrificed their properties so that we could live in a free, sovereign state—guided by our faith, culture, and traditions. These sacrifices will forever serve as a beacon for future generations, proving that when a nation moves forward in unity and determination, success is inevitable.

The creation of Pakistan was the fulfilment of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s vision and the result of the wise and resolute leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On 14th August 1947, we emerged on the world map as an independent and sovereign nation. This day reminds us that independence is a priceless blessing—its protection, survival, and stability are the shared responsibility of every citizen. I urge all parliamentarians to rise above political affiliations and contribute selflessly towards the progress, prosperity, and stability of our country.

I pay rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan, our security institutions, and law enforcement agencies who, through their unceasing sacrifices, safeguard the freedom and sovereignty of our homeland. On this day, we also remember our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters who continue their valiant struggle against oppression for their right to self-determination. Pakistan will steadfastly continue its moral, diplomatic, and political support for these oppressed peoples until they achieve their rightful destiny.

The history of the Pakistan People’s Party is one of sacrifice and service. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, ensuring the invincibility of our defence. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto laid down her life for the restoration of democracy and the eradication of extremism. President Asif Ali Zardari secured provincial autonomy through the historic 18th Constitutional Amendment, while today, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is working with dedication as a young leader to promote Pakistan’s development and enhance its positive image on the global stage.

As the Upper House of Parliament—the symbol of the Federation—we firmly believe that a strong, transparent, and effective parliamentary system is the guarantee of national unity, stability, and progress. Overcoming Pakistan’s challenges demands national cohesion, inter-provincial harmony, political stability, and collective action. Our youth are our greatest asset, and by investing in their education, skills, and character-building, we pave the surest path to lasting prosperity.

Let us, on this Independence Day, renew our pledge to work together for a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, and strong Pakistan—a Pakistan that truly reflects the vision of our martyrs, the ideals of our founders, and the aspirations of our great leaders.