Nation delivered ‘regret-inducing’ slap across enemy’s face: Iran parl. speaker

TEHRAN, APR 14: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says Iran slapped Israel in the face with its retaliatory operation, hailing the attack as a “deterrence and regret-inducing” response to the usurping regime’s acts of aggression.

Qalibaf made the remarks during an open parliamentary session in Tehran on Sunday after Iranian Armed forces launched hundreds of missiles and drones at military bases in the occupied territories in retaliation for Israel’s April 1 terrorist strike on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in Syria.

“The slap of the Iranian people in the face of the Zionist enemy, who had attacked the Iranian consulate that is considered the soil of our country, was strong and taught it lessons,” he said.

“The Iranian forces’ deterrence and regret-inducing response delighted the hearts of every Iranian who cares about our honored country’s security and glory.”

Qalibaf also said that Iran’s retaliatory operation was based on the UN Charter and that it created a wave of happiness and pride among Muslims across the world.

“Iran’s planned response will be stronger if another mistake is made by the Zionist regime or its allies,” he warned.

The Parliament speaker further urged Muslim governments to take heed of their nations’ call, which is a punishment of the Zionist aggressors.

The Islamic Republic believes in the principle that any threat should bear “an appropriate and severe response to its origin,” he added.

“Creating stable security depends on making aggressors regret,” Qalibaf said. “The Islamic Republic of Iran, which has acted zealously regarding the protection of the country’s soil and security, powerfully fulfilled its national duty.” ‘New Israeli folly will end its life’

Also on Sunday, A former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that a new folly by the Tel Aviv regime will spell its end.

In an X post, Mohsen Rezaei, said, “Tonight marks the eternal end of the hit-and-run and bullying era against the patient Iranian nation. They got the missiles back from where they launched them!”

“The American and Western governments must come to their senses and chain up the region’s rabid dog (Israel). A new act of foolishness by the criminal regime will end its miserable life.”