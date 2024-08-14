Nation celebrates Independence Day with zeal, fervour

WASHINGTON, D.C., AUG 14 /DNA/ – U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Pakistan on 77th Independence Day.

For 77 years, the ties between our people have served as the foundation of our relationship. In the year ahead, we will deepen the U.S.-Pakistan partnership and expand our people-to-people ties to build a more prosperous future for both our nations.

We look forward to continuing a partnership that makes both countries more secure, as we strengthen our shared commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law.

I wish all those celebrating today – in Pakistan, the United States, and across the world – a joyous Independence Day.