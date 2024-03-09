Nasir Ali Khan to participate in investment conference in Jeddah

Gilgit-Baltistan in tourism, mining minerals, agriculture, IT, hydro power and hotel industry

There are vast investment opportunities, Planning Minister Nasir Ali Khan said

Pakistan Investment Conference is being held in Saudi Arabia to strengthen Pakistani economy, Khurshid Barlas

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Gilgit-Baltistan Planning Minister Nasir Ali Khan yesterday met the founder chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas and Fahad Barlas Convener Exhibition at their residence at their residence.

Briefed that Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry is organizing Pakistan Investment Conference on May 11, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.In which a large number of different business community related to tourism, pharmaceutical, minerals, medical, civil aviation industry, dairy and agriculture, construction material, private developer, capital market and stock exchange, education, information technology and other sectors will participate.

Chairman Khurshid Barlas said that there are attractive opportunities for Pakistani investors in many sectors of Saudi Arabia’s economy, including tourism, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemical industry, real estate and food processing. The Pakistan Investment Conference is being organized to take advantage of and to strengthen the Pakistani economy.

He will fully cooperate and participate in the Pakistan Investment Conference in Saudi Arabia. Planning Minister Nasir Ali Khan said that there are vast investment opportunities in the tourism sector in the region, we need institutions where people can be trained in this regard so that they can play their role in the promotion of tourism.