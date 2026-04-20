Naqvi, US Envoy Hold Talks on Regional Stability and Islamabad Dialogue Security

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (DNA): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the United States Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave on Monday, where he held a detailed meeting with US Ambassador Natalie Baker to review bilateral ties and the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan–US relations and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region. They also reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the second round of the Islamabad Dialogue, scheduled to be held in the capital.

Ambassador Natalie Baker appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts to help defuse tensions in the region, acknowledging Islamabad’s constructive diplomatic role.

Minister Naqvi briefed the US envoy on the comprehensive security plan formulated for all distinguished guests attending the upcoming dialogue. “Special security arrangements have been made for all our important guests,” he said, adding that Pakistan hoped for the successful conclusion of the second round of the Islamabad Dialogue.

Director General FIA Dr. Usman Anwar, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Suhail Ashraf, Inspector General Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon were also present during the meeting.