Naqvi, US Envoy agree on joint crackdown on illegal immigration

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 (DNA): Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Pakistan–U.S. relations and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interests. Talks also covered preventing illegal immigration and the effectiveness of the pre-immigration clearance system. Both sides agreed to increase cooperation at all levels, especially in police training and among law enforcement agencies.

‎

‎It was decided that joint operations will be conducted against fake and fraudulent visa networks under comprehensive SOPs. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the agent mafia, and U.S. cooperation in this regard would be welcomed. He added that he is personally overseeing action against fake visa networks.

‎

‎The Interior Minister further stated that passports have been made foolproof through modern technology. Emphasizing that illegal immigration is a serious issue, he said a full-scale crackdown is underway against those attempting to go to the United States illegally. He highlighted that due to effective government measures, illegal immigration has declined by 47 percent, and those involved in fake documentation networks deserve no leniency.

‎

‎U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker reiterated that the United States attaches special importance to relations with Pakistan, noting that both countries’ priorities are aligned and that enhanced mutual cooperation will further strengthen bilateral ties.