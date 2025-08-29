Naqvi, US Acting Ambassador discuss bilateral relations in meeting

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held another meeting with Acting U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad. During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations as well as matters of mutual interest. The issue of the Pakistanis in the United States who are wanted by Pakistan also came under discussion. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in border security, counter-narcotics, coast guards, and forensics.

‎

‎Acting Ambassador Baker expressed condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

‎

‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed President Trump’s statement about working together to increase Pakistan’s oil reserves. He said American investors can benefit from investing in various sectors in Pakistan, including oil, and assured them of every possible facilitation.

‎

‎The Acting U.S. Ambassador reiterated that the United States attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan. Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha and Additional Secretary Interior Major General Noor Wali Khan were also present on the occasion.