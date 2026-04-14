Naqvi urges businessmen to bring back at least 30% of their wealth to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, APR 14: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has urged businessmen to bring back at least 30% of their wealth to Pakistan ahead of the federal budget 2026-27.

“The business community are requested to bring back at least 30% of their money from abroad,” Naqvi said while addressing an event at Federation House in Karachi on Tuesday.



The minister claimed that around $100 billion had moved out of Pakistan, stressing that even partial repatriation could provide significant economic relief.

“If businessmen decide today, $10 billion can come back before the budget,” the security czar added.

Naqvi also assured the business community of improved conditions, saying Pakistan offers strong returns on investment. “The profit Pakistan offers cannot be found anywhere else in the world,” he said and assured them of providing a conducive business environment.”

He further said that proposals regarding visas for traders would soon be presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.