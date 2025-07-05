Naqvi terms ‘change at presidency’ reports social media speculations

ROHRI, JUL 5: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday rejected reports claiming the removal of Asif Ali Zardari as president, and enactment of the 27th constitutional amendment, saying that people should not pay heed to “social media speculations”.

He was addressing the media during his visit to Sindh’s Rohri city on the eve of Ashura.

A journalist sought his comments on reports suggesting President Zardari was being removed from office and that another constitutional amendment was in the offing.

Denying the speculations, Naqvi advised against paying heed to the social media reports.

He also asked the media to refrain from political speculation for at least two days in respect for Ashura days.

“Some people are bothered as for the first time, politicians, government, and military establishment are on the same page. Those elements are spreading misleading narratives,” he said.

His statement came after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) obtained a simple majority in the National Assembly after the reinstatement of reserved seats by the Election Commission of Pakistan following the top court’s Constitutional Bench verdict.

It also handed the ruling alliance a two-thirds majority in the lower house, as its strength rose from 218 to 235 members.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also said today that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would remain a key ally of the PML-N despite the latter securing a simple majority in the National Assembly as a result of the reserved seats ruling.

“PPP is and will remain our coalition partner,” said the deputy prime minister, recalling that without the PPP’s support, it would not have been possible to form a government following the 2024 general elections.

Talking to journalists at Data Darbar shrine in Lahore, Dar said that the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party stood by the government during difficult times and the Nawaz Sharif-led party would not abandon it in the times of stability.

To a question, he replied that the coalition partner has not demanded any ministerial portfolios from the PML-N.