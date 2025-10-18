Naqvi reviews progress on Islamabad’s T-Chowk Flyover project

‎ISLAMABAD, OCT 18 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the T-Chowk Flyover project early in the morning and reviewed the ongoing development work on the mega project. He inspected the quality and pace of construction activities. He was informed that 100% of the piling, pile cap, and girder casting work has been completed, while 60% of the protective wall construction is finished.

‎

‎Expressing satisfaction over the progress, Mohsin Naqvi instructed that a comprehensive completion plan be devised keeping in view the future expansion of the GT Road. He directed that the project be completed on time with the highest standards of quality, emphasizing that there would be no compromise on construction standards in development projects.

‎

‎The Interior Minister also instructed for aesthetically pleasing landscaping and horticulture around the project area. He added, “The T-Chowk Flyover project will provide signal-free access to the federal capital for travelers coming from GT Road. Public convenience and service remain our top priority.”

‎

‎During a detailed briefing on the project’s progress, it was informed that the work is continuing as per the set timeline and will be completed within the stipulated period.

‎

‎The Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, CDA members, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.