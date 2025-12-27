Naqvi pays rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, DEC 27 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the remarkable services of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her martyrdom anniversary. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto represents an era that will remain alive forever. Her national and political services for Pakistan will always be remembered.

‎

‎Mohsin Naqvi said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s personality was a symbol of hope, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy. She had complete faith in the power of the people. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for a peaceful, progressive, and democratic Pakistan.

‎

‎Interior Minister said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision remains a guiding light for all democratic forces. She considered workers, farmers, and marginalized segments of society as the foundation of national development. Benazir Bhutto dreamed of a Pakistan where the dignity and respect of every individual are ensured and democracy is strengthened.

‎

‎Mohsin Naqvi added that today President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are carrying forward the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

‎

‎“The ideology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is alive today and will remain alive in the future as well.”