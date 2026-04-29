Naqvi Orders Acceleration of Public Projects

ISLAMABAD, 29 APR (DNA) — A high-level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the progress of ongoing public projects in Islamabad and assessed new development initiatives during a marathon four-hour session. The meeting approved the complete digitalization of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) records.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the process must be completed within 120 days, enabling citizens to check the updated status of their applications online without any hassle. The Interior Minister made it clear that no illegal housing society will be allowed to operate in Islamabad under any circumstances.

Briefing the meeting, officials announced that three international companies have been pre-qualified for the construction of the new Convention Centre, Expo Centre, and Islamabad Arena, with instructions to ensure completion before the upcoming SCO Summit. It was also decided to allocate land in F-6 for a new Khidmat Markaz to facilitate public services.

To enhance recreational facilities in the capital, Mohsin Naqvi ordered the swift launch of several modern leisure projects including Top Golf, hot air balloon rides, zip line, water park, and an amusement park. He also highlighted the importance of promoting sports activities through the establishment of state-of-the-art sports complexes. The Interior Minister sought a comprehensive plan to develop F-9 Park on the model of Hyde Park and to introduce recreational facilities near Shahdara Dam.

He also directed immediate commencement of beautification and lighting work on Expressway and Club Road. Mohsin Naqvi congratulated CDA Chairman Sohail Ashraf and Member Estate Zaman Wattoo for exposing a major corruption scandal within the CDA, stressing that no leniency will be shown to anyone involved in corruption.

CDA Chairman Sohail Ashraf gave a detailed briefing, informing that the construction of the service road along the Expressway will begin after approval from the Planning Division. — DNA