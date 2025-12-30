Naqvi, KP governor discuss security as centre vows full support against militancy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP/DNA):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi held a detailed meeting on Tuesday to review the province’s security situation and ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Governor Kundi briefed the interior minister on the challenges facing KP, particularly in its border regions, where security forces are engaged in operations against militant networks. He stressed that federal-level cooperation was crucial for restoring peace in the province.

Interior Minister Naqvi assured the governor of the federal government’s complete support, declaring that establishing peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained a top national priority. He praised the sacrifices of KP’s people in the fight against terrorism and vowed that no leniency would be shown to militants or their facilitators.

Naqvi emphasized that joint efforts were underway to dismantle extremist elements, while Governor Kundi called for more coordinated and unified measures to counter the threat of terrorism.