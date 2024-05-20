Naqvi grieved over Iran President death

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 (DNA) — Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deepest condolences over the sad demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

The Interior Minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian government and people, who are grieving the loss of their beloved leader. We share their grief and stand with them in this hour of sorrow.”

While praising the late President’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations he said that President Raisi was a great friend of Pakistan. He also recalled his recent meeting with President Raisi during his visit to Pakistan and said that the meeting was still fresh in his memory. He stated that the services of President Raisi towards strengthening the bilateral relations will always be remembered. — DNA