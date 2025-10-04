Naqvi directs completion of Parliament Lodges block in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, OCT 4 /DNA/ – The construction of the new block of Parliament Lodges had been pending for 13 years. On the special directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the pace of work on the long-delayed project has been accelerated. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry visited the under-construction new block of the Parliament Lodges and inspected the ongoing development work.

‎

‎Interior Minister directed that the new block of Parliament Lodges be completed within four months. He stated that funds have been approved for the construction of the new block, a project that had been pending for the past 13 years. He added that construction work has now resumed and will be completed on an priority basis. On its completion, residential facility will be available to all parliamentarians.

‎

‎Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister on the project, informing that the contract for the project was originally awarded in 2012 and was scheduled for completion in 2013, which was later extended to 2014. However, the contractor halted the work, and due to legal complications, the project faced prolonged delays.

‎

‎It is worth mentioning that the new block of Parliament Lodges comprises of 104 residential units. Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.