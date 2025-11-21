Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack on Peace Committee

‎ISLAMABAD, NOV 21 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack by the Khawarij terrorists on the Peace Committee office in the Bannu area. The Interior Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack. He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of those who were martyred.

‎

‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that this cowardly act of terrorism is a malicious attempt to undermine peace and stability. He stated that such cowardly actions by the Khawarij cannot weaken the high morale of the people. The nation and the state stand united against the enemies of peace.