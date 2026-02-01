Naqvi, Bugti visit injured police jawans

Corps commander also accompanied them

‎Bureau Report

QUETTA, FEB 1 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, and the Corps Commander Balochistan visited injured police personnel at CMH Quetta.

‎

‎The Interior Minister, Chief Minister Balochistan, and the Corps Commander Balochistan appreciated the high morale of the injured personnel.

‎

‎Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said, “You confronted the terrorists’ attacks like lions and defeated them.”

‎

‎The Chief Minister Balochistan said, “I salute your courage for foiling the conspiracy to create instability in Balochistan. You are our lions, and the nation is with you.”

‎

‎The injured police personnel said that after recovery they would once again fight against this menace. “Our spirits are high and our resolve is firm. We will eliminate the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan. For the eradication of this menace, our lives and even the lives of our children are at the disposal of the nation.”