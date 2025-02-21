NAHE’s Faculty Development Programme for IPFP Fellows Concludes at Lahore & Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, 21 FEB /DNA/ -The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) organized the certificate distribution ceremonies of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) for participants under Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Programme at Lahore and Peshawar.

The NFDP aims to equip fresh PhDs with essential tools and techniques for effective teaching and research, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan.

Faculty development is essential for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in higher education settings. By improving the capabilities and effectiveness of university faculty, institutions can better contribute to multiple SDGs. Faculty development aligns with and supports various SDGs including SDG-4 (Quality Education), SDG-5 (Gender Equality), SDG-8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG-10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG-13 (Climate Action) and SDG-16 (Peace, Justice and strong Institutions).

By investing in faculty development, educational institutions can significantly advance the SDGs, ensuring quality education for all and fostering innovation, and promotes sustainable development across various sectors.

Lahore: Prof. Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice Chancellor, University of Home Economics Lahore was chief guest in the certificate distribution ceremony held at Lahore. Dr. Akhtar Sandhu, Principal, Postgraduate Islamia College, Civil Lines, Lahore and Mr. Ghulam Nabi, Director General of HEC Regional Centre, Lahore were also present. The participants shared their memorable experiences and lessons learnt during the programme, reflecting on how the training equipped them thoroughly with skills to meet the challenges of modern academia.

Dr. Syeda Faleeha highlighted the significance of such programmes in fostering professional acumen and capacity building amongst faculty thereby strengthening higher education in Pakistan. She distributed certificates among the participants, acknowledging their dedication and devotion to teaching. At the end, Mr. Ghulam Nabi extended his vote of thanks to all the guests, participants, his team including Assistant Directors Mr. Shoaib Raza and Ms.Yamima Edwin, and NAHE team including Deputy Director Mr. Saleem Qamar for their contributions to the programme’s success.

The NFDP training session featured a series of expert-led workshops, interactive sessions, and hands-on activities aimed at refining teaching methodologies, research capabilities, and leadership skills. The programme underscores NAHE’s unwavering commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering a culture of innovation in higher education across Pakistan.

Peshawar: The ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of IMSciences, as the Chief Guest, along with DG HEC Regional Centre Mr. Nasir Shah and Deputy Director Mr. Shafi Ur Rehman. Dr. Usman Ghani distributed certificates among the participants, congratulating them on their achievements and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their academic and professional careers. Dr. Usman Ghani emphasized the importance of dedication, innovation, and lifelong learning, urging participants to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of higher education in Pakistan.

Mr. Nasir Shah addressed the participants commending the organizers Mr. Shafi ur Rehman and Mr. Yasir Aftab for their contributions to the programme’s success. Deputy Director Mr. Shafi Ur Rehman expressed his gratitude for the collaborative spirit and commitment demonstrated throughout the programme, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in building capacity and fostering academic excellence.