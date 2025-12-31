NADRA’s new citizen facilitation initiative

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (APP/DNA): Due to age or certain medical conditions, the fingerprints of many citizens gradually fade over time. When such citizens approach banks, SIM card franchises, housing societies or seek services related to property transfer and other transactions where biometric verification through fingerprints is mandatory, they often face significant difficulties. Moreover, at many service points, biometric verification is also not possible due to the use of substandard or low-quality fingerprint readers. Although the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority have prescribed facilitative mechanisms for such citizens, in practice, individuals continue to face considerable challenges in availing these services.

To ensure an immediate and effective resolution of this issue, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control have issued directives to NADRA. In compliance with these directives, NADRA has undertaken the following key measures.

First, on the recommendation of NADRA, the Federal Government has amended the National Identity Card Rules to expand the definition of biometrics. In addition to fingerprints, facial photographs and iris scans have now been legally recognised as valid biometric identifiers. This amendment provides a robust legal foundation for the implementation of a multi-biometric verification system in Pakistan.

Based on this legal framework, NADRA has introduced technical innovations enabling contactless fingerprint and facial recognition-based biometric verification. This system is currently available both at NADRA Registration Centres and on the Pak ID mobile application for services falling within NADRA’s jurisdiction. It is already being utilised for biometric verification in the transfer of Islamabad-registered vehicles and online passport applications. In the near future, proof-of-life certificates for Federal Government pensioners will also be issued under this system, while the scope of these digital services is being expanded in phases.

Insha Allah, with effect from 20 January 2026, NADRA will commence the issuance of facial recognition-based biometric verification certificates at all its registration centres for those citizens whose fingerprint-based verification is not possible. Wherever any institution requires such verification, citizens may obtain this certificate from any NADRA Registration Centre upon payment of a nominal fee of Rs 20.

Under this procedure, if fingerprint-based biometric verification fails at the service provider’s end, the citizen will visit the nearest NADRA Registration Centre to have a fresh photograph taken. This photograph will be matched with the image already available in NADRA’s records. Upon successful verification, NADRA will issue a certificate containing the purpose of verification, the citizen’s recent photograph alongside the photograph on record, CNIC number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID and a QR code. The certificate will be valid for seven days. The citizen will submit it to the relevant institution where biometric verification was required and the concerned institution will incorporate the certificate into its records and verify it online through NADRA.

In the future, facial image-based biometric verification certificates will also be available through NADRA’s e-Sahulat franchises. Following the formal launch of the Digital ID, this facility will be made available for all services through the Pak-ID application.

NADRA is fully prepared to implement this system. However, for its effective execution, NADRA has requested all regulators, relevant public institutions and private sector organisations to progressively upgrade their hardware and software in accordance with approved standards to enable the use of this biometric verification service. In the first phase, technical upgrades to institutional software applications will be required to allow the integration of facial recognition-based biometric verification certificates issued by NADRA. In the second phase, it will be necessary for institutions to install cameras at service counters or integrate cameras into existing KYC biometric machines, as without these upgrades, NADRA cannot provide this facility directly at such locations. If citizens encounter any issues regarding the availability of this service after 20 January 2026, they may lodge complaints with the relevant institution or department, as the service will be available from NADRA’s end.

To ensure the earliest possible operationalisation of this facility, NADRA has also requested the Ministry of Interior to issue appropriate instructions to all concerned institutions. It is envisaged that, following the rollout of this system, the difficulties faced by citizens due to faded fingerprints will be effectively resolved. Upon full implementation, citizens will be able to avail this facility directly at the relevant institution without the need to visit a NADRA Registration Centre. Following the formal launch of the Digital ID, citizens will also be able to access this facility independently through the Pak-ID application.

On the occasion of the New Year, NADRA reaffirms its commitment to further enhance its services through technological innovation while strengthening safeguards against identity fraud and misuse.