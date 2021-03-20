NAB taking action against those who were untouchables in the past: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (DNA): Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB has said that

NAB taking action against those who were untouchables in the past.

He said that NAB and Pakistan can co-exist; however, corruption and

Pakistan cannot,” he said, adding that some people were “hiding behind

their cases of alleged corruption, money laundering, assets beyond known

sources of income and misuse of authority by blaming NAB.

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB has said that NAB believes in “zero

corruption, 100% development”. “NAB is absolutely committed to rooting

out corruption as our Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah had termed “One of the biggest curses…is corruption and

nepotism.

NAB is taking action against all those as per laws who remained in

government, were untouchables in the past and are now being questioned

about their illegal actions, misuse of authority, assets beyond known

sources of income, money laundering and loss to national exchequer.

He said that NAB is making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from

the society without caring about powerful and big fish having allegedly

unprecedented stories on their credit. He said that has recovered Rs.487

billion during the tenure of present management which is a record

achievement.

NAB was established in 1999 to eradicate corruption and to recover

looted money from corrupt and deposit it in national exchequer. NAB has

its Headquarters in Islamabad and eight regional bureaus located at

Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, KPK, Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit

Baltistan.

Today, Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC Countries in

eradication of Corruption due to NAB’s efforts. Pakistan is the first

Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for

Pakistan due to NAB. This is just because of the proactive

Anti-Corruption Strategy adopted by NAB under the dynamic leadership of

Honorable Justice Javaid Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

After assuming the responsibilities of Chairman NAB, Honorable Javaid

Iqbal on the very first day during address to NAB Officers gave his

vision and policy which was “Accountability of All”. Today, NAB has been

rejuvenated in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. Chairman NAB

is not only reviewing performance of NAB on a regular basis, he has also

monitoring the performance of all regional bureaus in order to complete

all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the

stipulated time period of ten months.

Moreover, NAB has proved that NAB’s actions against all stakeholders are

across the board as NAB does not believe in victimization. The prestige

and repute of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and

visible action against the mighty as NAB sees case not face. Chairman

NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has spent more than 40 years of his life in

providing justice to people.

He believes in self respect of humanity and does not believe in

breaching self esteem of any person. NAB’s actions under the leadership

of Justice Javed have been lauded by national and international

organizations, civil society and people at large. Today, the whole

nation is with NAB for corruption free Pakistan.

NAB has a clear policy on NAB’s Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan. NAB

would continue its efforts for indiscriminate accountability to all as

under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman

NAB has rejuvenated NAB and corrupt are being brought to justice as per

law.

