NAB summons Usman Buzdar in corruption case on Feb 16

LAHORE, FEB 15 (DNA) — The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in a corruption case on February 16. The anti-graft watchdog has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader to appear before the Lahore office along with records of his properties at 11am on Thursday.

The anti-graft body has also directed him to bring records of his sold properties while appearing before the NAB office. Earlier, an accountability court extended interim bail of former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to awarding a liquor licence to a hotel by violating the law.

It may be noted that PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the liquor licence case.

Buzdar was quizzed by a combined investigation team of the bureau for about one hour and forty minutes. He was later handed a 12-page questionnaire to furnish replies to along with complete details of the case. — DNA