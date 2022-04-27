NAB made an effective organization, says Chairman

DNA

Islamabad, APR 27: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal presided over the review meeting of NAB’s collective performance. Chairman appreciated NAB’s excellent performance.

A meeting of NAB was held under the chairmanship of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal. The meeting reviewed the overall performance of NAB over the last four years.

Lauding the performance of NAB, NAB Chairman said that various reforms have been introduced in NAB the NAB has been made an active institute. All resources are being utilized to eradicate corruption from the country.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Masood Alam Khan and other senior officers of NAB while Director Generals of all Regional Bureaus attended the meeting through video link.

NAB Chairman commended the performance of all NAB regional bureaus in their efforts to bring corrupt elements to justice.

As many as 1405 accused have been convicted due to effective prosecution of NAB’s Operations and Prosecution Division along with all NAB regional bureaus.

It was informed during the meeting that from October 2017 to December 2021, under the competent leadership of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB has recovered a total of Rs. 584 billion directly and indirectly.

In addition to awareness, prevention and enforcement, the NAB has taken several steps in formulating an effective and comprehensive anti-corruption strategy based on the slogan of “Accountability for All”.

Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB’s efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence in the NAB.

The Government of Pakistan appreciated the efforts made to improve Pakistan’s ranking among FATF / APG members, especially in the preparation of periodic follow-up reports.

This helped the FATF Coordinating Committee Pakistan to complete its work on time

It should be noted that under the wise leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, those whom no one could touch were brought to justice.

At present 1237 references of corruption are being heard in accountability courts across the country, valued at approximately Rs. 1335 billion.

The total conviction rate of NAB in accountability courts is 66.8%.

The meeting was further informed that NAB has set up a combined investigation team system to further improve the quality of inquiry and investigation based on solid evidence, documentary evidence and witnesses and to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior NAB supervisory officers.

The NAB has set a time limit of 10 months for speedy disposal of corruption cases.

There is a time limit of 2 months for investigation, 4 months for inquiry and 4 months for completing investigation.

NAB has set up a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory to facilitate investigations and prosecution.

NAB has set up Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy at NAB headquarters to provide training to investigative officers and prosecutors on modern basis for effective follow up of NAB cases in accountability courts and investigation of white collar crimes.

In addition to the Complaints Cell, the NAB has set up Witness Handling Cells in its Regional Bureaus.

Keeping in view the national obligations, NAB is fulfilling its responsibilities in the current context. NAB has been instrumental in making progress in Pakistan’s international commitments.

The NAB, as a signatory to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), has set up a cell to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Pakistan is the first chairman of the SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. NAB has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to monitor ongoing projects in Pakistan under CPEC.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, while pursuing a policy of zero tolerance and self-accountability, reiterated his commitment to implement “accountability for all” to eradicate corruption from the country.

It was also informed in the meeting that the NAB Ordinance empowers the NAB to eradicate all forms of corruption. Under the present administration, the NAB has launched a public awareness campaign against corruption using various platforms.

The NAB has identified shortcomings in the procedures of various federal and provincial agencies, ministries and other government corporations and autonomous bodies and made recommendations for measures to address the shortcomings in eradicating corruption.

NAB has signed a memorandum of understanding to create awareness among students in universities so that the future leadership can be made aware of the ill effects of corruption as per the vision of NAB chairman.

NAB has set up more than 50,000 character building associations in universities across the country, which are playing a vital role in anti-corruption awareness activities.

Honourable Mr Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Chairman has more than 40 years of experience in providing justice to people starting from Session Judge Quetta to Acting Chief Justice of Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan and now Chairman NAB.

During the last four years as Chairman NAB, NAB’s performance has not only been excellent but also its prestige has increased.

The NAB has brought the corrupt elements to justice and recovered the looted money and deposited it in the national treasury which reflects the hard work, commitment, merit and transparency of all the officers of NAB.

They are fighting the war against corruption by considering it as their national duty. NAB hopes that with collective efforts corruption can be eradicated. We must leave a prosperous and developed Pakistan for our new generation.