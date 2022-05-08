NAB gets 1405 corrupt persons convicted in four years: Chairman

Islamabad, MAY 8 /DNA/ – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Honourable Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB has not only adopted “Accountability for All” policy but 1405 accused persons were convicted by Learned Accountability Courts during 2017-2021.

The Operational and Prosecution Division of NAB are providing necessary input and legal assistance to all regional bureaus for conduct of complaints, inquiries and investigation in accordance with law, follow up of cases in the Honorable Accountability Courts , High Courts and Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.On the direction of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, the Prosecution Division including experienced Special Prosecutors has been activated.The NAB is using all its resources to bring to a logical conclusion of the mega corruption cases of money laundering, misuse of power, disproportionate assets, massive fraud from the public funds, fake and illegal housing societies and Mudaraba scams.

NAB’s some 1,237 cases of corruption worth Rs. 1335 billion are under trial in various learned accountability courts.Out of the mega-corruption cases, 66 such cases have been brought to a logical conclusion while 93 mega-corruption cases are under trial in the relevant learnt accountability courts.The NAB is the UN’s focal body under the UNCAC, which is committed to eradicating the scourge of corruption in order to make Pakistan corruption free, following the policy of “Accountability for All”.NAB is also the first chairman of the SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. NAB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to oversee China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects being completed in Pakistan.The performance of NAB is regularly monitored especially through computer based monitoring and evaluation system while the Chairman NAB inspection and monitoring team physically evaluates the performance.NAB has set up the Pakistan Training and Research Academy, which focuses on providing modern and up-to-date training to investigative officers in money laundering and white collar crime cases.An anti-money laundering cell has also been set up at the NAB headquarters. Liaison, implementation, monitoring and analysis with the National Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat and relevant stakeholders are the main responsibilities of this cell.NABNAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers and to improve inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence and documentary evidence.NAB has also set up Witness Handling Cells in all regional bureaus. As a result of this move, the NAB is pursuing its cases in the courts on the basis of solid documentary evidence.He said that NAB has set up a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory with digital forensics, questionnaires and fingerprint analysis facilities.NAB has devised a comprehensive quantified grading system to improve its performance.In the context of enforcement strategy, NAB headed by Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has set a time limit of 10 months to complete the investigation, inquiry and investigation of complaints.All NAB officers have been directed to redouble their efforts to make Pakistan corruption free and to carry out the task of eradicating corruption with determination, merit, hard work and transparency.

Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB’s efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence in the NAB.