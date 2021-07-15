NAB asks Asif Zardari to file reply in New York apartment case

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15 (DNA) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari to file a detailed reply in a New York apartment case.

The corruption watchdog wrote a letter to the PPP leader, asking him to provide detailed answers to a questionnaire given to him along with supporting documents concerning the apartment in New York.

The letter said he has until July 16 to comply with the bureau’s directives. On July 7, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted pre-arrest bail to Zardari in the apartment case. An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench approved Asif Ali Zardari’s bail until July 28 subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file its reply to his bail plea on next hearing. He moved the bail petition in the Islamabad High Court after the bureau served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment.

“This notice hinges around the property at the Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States,” read the notice. It said an initial inquiry revealed that former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns the apartment, however, “this property does not figure out in the disclosures made by you in Pakistan”.

“Moreover, there appears no lawful remittances by you from Pakistan for the acquisition of the said property as well. In view thereof, you are requested to provide detailed answers to the enclosed questionnaire along with supporting information/documents concerning the subject Apartment in New York City, United States,” the notice said. = DNA

