NAB arranges essay writing, poster, painting competitions

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13 /DNA/ – NAB (KP) arranges essay writing, poster / painting and declamation competitions in collaboration with provincial Higher / Elementary Education, Social Welfare, Commerce departments and TEVETA as part of awareness and out-reach plan

The Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing of NAB KP arranged essay writing, poster / painting and declamation competitions in the month of November as per Annual Plan 2023 in collaboration with Higher / Elementary Education, Secretary Social Welfare, DG Commerce and DG TEVETA.

The essay writing competitions were conducted both in Urdu and English wherein participants wrote about “Honesty pays honours and corruption dishonor” and “دیانت دار اور باشعو ر قومیں ہی بام عروج تک پہنچتی ہیں”

The competition was arranged for different institutions including School / Special children, College / university and at Commerce / Technical Education levels.

In the essay writing competition a total of 71 students participated. Cash prizes worth Rs. 48,000/- were distributed among 1st and 2nd position holders by DG NAB (KP) . Participation certificates were awarded to Judges / jury and contestants by DG NAB (KP).

Similarly poster / painting competitions were also arranged with Anti-Corruption Theme. A total of 48 students participated and Cash prizes worth Rs. 24,000/- were distributed among 1st and 2nd position holders by DG NAB (KP). Special Children were awarded School Bags, Pen and Cash prizes by worthy DG NAB (KP). DG NAB (KP) also distributed cash prizes of Rs. 2000/- from packet to one of the contesting students.

NAB (KP) also arranged provincial level declamation contests, both in Urdu and English, on the topics of “کروں گا کیا جو کرپشن بھی چھوڑ دی میں نے، مجھے تو اور کوئی کام نہیں آتا” and “Root cause of corruption is silence of masses” respectively. 90 students participated in the contest. Cash prizes worth Rs.48,000/- were distributed among 1st and 2nd position holders by DG NAB (KP) in all the three categories.

Waqar Ahmad Chauhan DG NAB (KP) and Mian Muhammad Waqar, Director A&P addressed the participants during award distribution ceremony.

DG NAB (KP) highlighted that the menace of corruption could only be eliminated through awareness raising and adhering to the golden principles of morality as taught by Islam. He emphasized upon the youth to practice virtues of honesty and integrity so that the society is not affected by the bad deeds of the corrupt. He also stated that NAB is striving with utmost dedication for a “Corruption-Free Pakistan”.