NA Speaker warmly felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has extended warm greetings to Muslim Ummah and fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitate his elders, brothers, sisters and children on the joyous occasion of Eid.

“We are thankful to Allah Almighty who blesses us the opportunity to keep fasts, offer prayers and help our needy brothers and sisters during the month of Ramazan,’’ he said.

He said that Eid day brings happiness for us; however, the true joy emanates from serving others and making them part of our happy moments. He said that Eid is the occasion to promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity.

He also said “Serving others and doing work for the welfare of needy and destitute would prove a strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society with an objective to support our needy segment of society”, he said.

He said, “Let us renew our pledge and pray for the prosperity and development of the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious day of Eid.

“He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide all the Muslims to choose the right path and help them follow the true spirit of Islam and protect them from every evil.

In his separate messages, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani called upon the nation to stand united to overcome present Socioeconomic challenges.

He also said that the day of Eid-ul-Fitr not only brings joy and happiness in our lives but also demands us to remember the poor and needy segment of society in this moment.

He said that today is the day of prostration and thanks to Allah Almighty who enabled us to fast in the month of Ramazan.

He said that there’s a dire need of promoting national unity at Eid gatherings, adding that we need to move forward together for the economic development and prosperity of the country by shunning our political differences.