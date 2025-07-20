NA speaker felicitates Pakistan volleyball team

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 (APP/DNA): National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan volleyball team for clinching the championship title, commending the players’ dedication, teamwork, and exceptional performance.

Speaker paid tribute to the coaches, team management, and the entire squad for their outstanding performance.

He expressed best wishes for the volleyball team, recognizing their efforts in achieving national pride and sporting excellence.

Speaker said the outstanding performance of Pakistani players is a source of pride for the nation. He noted that the volleyball team achieved its recent championship victory through teamwork, hard work, and passion.

The Speaker also commended the continuous successes of young Pakistani athletes across various sports, calling their achievements a testament to the country’s emerging talent and competitive spirit.

Speaker praised the dedication and talent of Pakistani players, describing them as “true heroes of the nation.”

He stated that it is by the special grace of Allah Almighty that the youth of Pakistan are consistently elevating the country’s name across diverse sectors. The Speaker commended their ongoing contributions and underscored the significance of their achievements in shaping a brighter future for the nation.

The Speaker noted that the continued success of young Pakistanis brings immense pride and serves as a powerful source of inspiration for the country’s youth.

The success of the Pakistani team in volleyball is a welcome development for the promotion of sports, stated the Speaker, applauding the team’s performance and reaffirming the government’s commitment to nurturing athletic talent across the country.