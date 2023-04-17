NA rejects poll funds bill again

DNA

ISLAMABAD, The National Assembly on Monday rejected a

money bill that the government had tabled again to seek funds for

conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with Supreme

Court’s orders.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled the bill in the assembly.

After rejecting the Rs 21 billion supplementary grant motion, the siting

of the National Assembly has been adjourned to meet again at 12 noon on

Tuesday 18th April.

Earlier, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance has sent

the matter of the provision of Rs21 billion funds for the conduct of

elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa back to the National Assembly

for approval.

A meeting of the NA body on finance was held in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking after the meeting, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

maintained that the Supreme Court’s order will be implemented if the

National Assembly approves the provision of funds. “If the Assembly does

not approve it then it would be a constitutional mandate and a decision

will be taken under Article 184,” he added.

The law minister said that due to the seriousness of the matter, the

standing committee has ordered to table the issue before the assembly

again.

The meeting deliberated on the provision of funds for holding elections

in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as directed by the Supreme Court of

Pakistan.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to

release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for

holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and send an

“appropriate communication” to this effect to the finance ministry by

April 17 (today).

Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghaus, SBP Deputy Governor Seema

Kamil, Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Federal

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and auditor general of Pakistan

participated in the meeting.

The law minister and AGP briefed the participants of the meeting.

The law minister told the meeting that the federal government’s

permission is sought for the use of every penny taken from the Federal

Consolidated Fund. He said that no funds were allocated in the federal

budget this fiscal. He said earlier, on the court order, the finance

ministry had presented a bill under the head of charged expenditures.

But the standing bodies of the National Assembly and the Senate rejected

the bill.

He said the apex court then asked the State Bank to get money from the

FCF. But the finance ministry will authorize it. He said the court

ordered to take approval of the fund later and put it under the head of

other expenditures.

But the law minister said that the constitution is superior and the

government would defend the constitution.

The law minister said that if need arises to get extra funds, then the

government could present a supplementary grant whose approval could be

taken afterwards. Tarar said if funds were to release, they should be

released as per the constitution.

Later, talking to 24News HD, the law minister said that there is no

conflict between the judiciary and the government on this issue.

If the National Assembly approved the fund, then the Supreme Court order

would be implemented and if the Assembly rejected it, then the decision

would be taken under Article 184, he added. He advised journalists to

have patience as ‘National Assembly is meeting in the evening today and

the matter will be put forward before it’.

During her talk with reporters after NA body meeting, Minister of State

for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that finance ministry

will present a summary for the approval of funds to the federal cabinet.

She said the proper procedure would be followed as the ‘State Bank is

not authorized to use funds. The National Assembly will decide about the

release of funds’.

Without the approval of the parliament, no bill or budget has any legal

authenticity, she added.

She explained that the central bank could only allocate money but it

could not release it unless the finance division gives it permission.

And the finance division only acts on the orders of the federal cabinet,

she maintained.