NA passes resolution unanimously to condemn Israeli oppression; express complete solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP): The National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution, strongly condemning the Israeli ongoing state oppression and brutality in Palestine.

The House expressed complete solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and extended condolences to the family of Ismail Haniyeh and the people of Palestine. The resolution was moved by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in the House on behalf of all political parties.

The House also called on the international community to take effective action to halt Israel’s oppression and brutalities and deliver justice to the Palestinian people.

The house called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire the provision of sustainable and unhindered humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered Palestinians, and immediate withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024).

“This house decides that Pakistan will continue to supply aid to Palestine and take effective measures for medical assistance to the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters, including medical treatment in Pakistan,” the resolution said.

The house resolved that Palestine medical students would be given admission in Pakistan’s medical colleges on gratis basis to complete their education.

“The House also decides to observe a day of mourning across Pakistan on 2nd August as a mark of solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters and to unequivocally condemn Israeli brutality,” the resolution further said.

It was also decided to hold funeral prayers in absentia for martyr Ismail Haniyeh across the country after Friday prayers today.

“The House calls on the United Nations Security Council to take effective measures to impose its call for a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the genocidal war being waged against Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity inflicted upon the Palestinians.

It also called for the immediate admission of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

The resolution said, “ whereas the atrocities by Israel on Palestinians have escalated causing immense suffering and loss of over 40,000 innocent lives so far, including women and children”.

Whereas all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly expressed their unified grief and anger over the ongoing Israeli oppression and brutality against the people of Palestine for the past nine months, the resolution said.

The resolution further said, “ Whereas the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has added to the angst and grief, and such incidents are seen as deliberate conspiracies to sabotage efforts to stop the ongoing oppression and brutality against Palestinians and to establish peace in the region”.

“Whereas the Israeli leadership is intent on expelling the population of Palestine from their homeland and despite clear verdicts of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, the UN Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and calls by the UN Secretary-General, Israel has not stopped the indiscriminate violence and attacks against innocent Palestinians,” it further said.

The House said that such incidents not only destroy the peace of the world but also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermine efforts for peace.