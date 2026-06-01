NA Committee reviews migration, diplomatic affairs

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1:The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs met at Parliament House here Monday with Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA, in the chair to deliberate upon a wide-ranging agenda concerning migration issues, diplomatic affairs, institutional reforms within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and matters relating to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

A detailed briefing was presented regarding the special regularization scheme for undocumented migrants, including Pakistani nationals residing in Spain.

The Committee termed the initiative a significant opportunity for Pakistanis already residing and working in Spain and underscored the importance of promoting safe and legal migration channels instead of irregular and dangerous routes exploited by human trafficking networks.

The Foreign Secretary acknowledged the proactive role played by the Chairperson in promoting dialogue on legal migration pathways to Europe and appreciated her continued efforts in keeping the migration discourse active at institutional and diplomatic levels.

The Foreign Secretary and officials of the Ministry briefed the Committee on the extensive facilitation measures undertaken in coordination with Pakistani missions abroad, the National Police Bureau, the Ministry of Interior and other relevant institutions to ensure timely issuance of police clearance certificates, passports, visas and other required documentation. The Committee was informed that thousands of Pakistanis had benefited from the facilitation process and that special arrangements were made to expedite documentation requirements.

The Chairperson observed that Europe’s tightening migration environment necessitated proactive engagement by Pakistan to secure lawful economic opportunities for its citizens abroad. She appreciated the leadership of the Government of Spain in opening legal avenues for migrant regularization and emphasized that such initiatives could help protect vulnerable workers from exploitation while integrating them into formal economic systems.

The members of the Committee highlighted the need for awareness campaigns across Pakistan to discourage illegal migration and educate citizens about lawful migration opportunities and procedures. Concerns were also raised regarding human smuggling networks and the risks associated with irregular migration routes to Europe.

The Committee further discussed issues relating to diplomatic postings and transfer policies within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary briefed the Committee on the principles governing postings, institutional requirements, tenure security and the operational challenges faced by the Ministry in managing diplomatic assignments.

The Committee emphasized merit, professionalism and institutional continuity for specialized expertise in diplomatic appointments. The Committee additionally received a briefing regarding the training of officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Chairperson emphasized the importance of investing in future diplomats through exposure to internationally recognized training institutions and modern diplomatic capacity-building programmes to strengthen Pakistan’s foreign service.

The meeting was attended by Farah Naz Akbar, MNA; Danyal Chaudhary, MNA; Syed Mustafa Mehmood, MNA; Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA; Muhammad Khan Daha, MNA; and Shazia Marri, MNA, who participated virtually. The Foreign Secretary, along with other senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also attended the meeting.