Myanmar and Pakistan share a promising future (P-1)

Exclusive Interview with H.E. Wunna Han, Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan

Exclusive

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: In an exclusive interview with Daily Islamabad POST, Centreline, and DNA News Agency, H.E. Wunna Han, Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan, shared his perspective on the enduring friendship between Myanmar and Pakistan, highlighting opportunities for stronger economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional collaboration.

The ambassador expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of transforming historical goodwill into meaningful partnerships in trade, education, tourism, and investment.

Ambassador Wunna Han noted that Myanmar and Pakistan enjoy a relationship grounded in mutual respect, historical ties, and cooperation at international forums. He recalled a significant historical connection between the two countries, pointing out that Myanmar’s first envoy, Ambassador U Pe Khin, had the honor of presenting his credentials to Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on August 14, 1947.

He also highlighted the cultural and spiritual links connecting the nations, including Pakistan’s Gandhara Buddhist heritage and the tomb of the last Mughal Emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, located in Yangon.

Discussing economic prospects, the ambassador emphasized that Myanmar presents substantial opportunities for Pakistani businesses. He identified pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, textiles, sports goods, and information technology services as key sectors where Pakistani companies can successfully expand their presence. According to him, Myanmar’s growing demand for quality healthcare products and consumer goods creates favorable conditions for increased trade between the two countries.

He further stressed the importance of direct business engagement, encouraging Pakistani entrepreneurs to participate in international trade fairs and exhibitions in Yangon. Such interactions, he explained, are vital for understanding local market dynamics and establishing long-term commercial relationships. He also recommended the establishment of joint ventures with Myanmar partners as an effective strategy for gaining access to local distribution channels and market knowledge.

Addressing the role of trade organizations, Ambassador Wunna Han described chambers of commerce as the driving force behind stronger bilateral economic relations. He advocated closer cooperation between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), regional chambers such as the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and Myanmar’s Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI).

The ambassador proposed several practical measures to strengthen business cooperation. These include signing and operationalizing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), establishing a permanent Joint Business Council, organizing sector-specific trade delegations, and improving the exchange of market information, tariff structures, and regulatory requirements. Such initiatives, he said, would help businesses in both countries better understand available opportunities and navigate trade procedures more effectively.

On regional affairs, Ambassador Wunna Han underscored Myanmar’s appreciation of Pakistan’s engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He noted that Pakistan’s role as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN and its active participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum have contributed positively to regional cooperation. Myanmar, he stated, supports Pakistan’s efforts to deepen ties with ASEAN under its “Vision East Asia” initiative.

Highlighting Myanmar’s unique geographic position, the ambassador described the country as a natural bridge linking South Asia and Southeast Asia. He emphasized that enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN could generate opportunities in areas such as trade, counterterrorism, disaster management, climate resilience, and human resource development.

When asked about his message to various segments of Pakistani society, Ambassador Wunna Han encouraged businesses to look beyond traditional markets and explore the vast potential of Southeast Asia. He emphasized that investments in business-to-business relationships today could generate significant long-term rewards.

For students and academics, he called for stronger educational exchanges, collaborative research projects, and diplomatic training programs. Greater understanding of each other’s cultures, histories, and languages, he suggested, would establish a durable foundation for future cooperation.

To policymakers, the ambassador urged continued dialogue and collaboration in areas such as trade facilitation, religious tourism, and institutional partnerships. He stressed that both countries can make meaningful contributions to regional peace, stability, and economic prosperity by working together in regional and global forums.

Reflecting on his personal experience in Pakistan, Ambassador Wunna Han expressed deep appreciation for the hospitality and warmth of the Pakistani people. He described his tenure in the country as both professionally productive and personally rewarding. Islamabad, he observed, is among the world’s most beautiful and green capital cities, while Pakistan’s rich historical heritage continues to leave a lasting impression on visitors from Myanmar.

Particularly significant to him are the renowned Gandhara civilization sites in Taxila and Swat, which hold special cultural and spiritual importance for many Myanmar citizens. He also praised Pakistan’s vibrant cultural traditions, diverse cuisine, and resilient national spirit.

Concluding the interview on a positive note, Ambassador Wunna Han reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening understanding and cooperation between Myanmar and Pakistan. Expressing confidence in the future of bilateral relations, he emphasized that the shared history, mutual respect, and common interests of both nations provide a strong foundation for expanded partnership in the years ahead.