Muttaqi reiterates ‘no foreign troops at Bagram’

KABUL, JUL 20: Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, has strongly rejected recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the alleged presence of foreign forces at Bagram Airbase.

He called the claims “far from reality.”

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute of Diplomacy, Muttaqi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s firm opposition to any foreign military presence in the country.

“Afghanistan will never accept the military presence of foreign forces. This message must be heard clearly and with open ears,” he stated.

He further added that the Islamic Emirate has had no military engagement with any foreign country and will not pursue such relations in the future. However, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to political, economic, and diplomatic engagement with the international community.

Muttaqi also assured the global community that no foreign military personnel are currently stationed in Afghanistan, and called on the United States to recognize the realities on the ground, including the Afghan people and the governing system of the Islamic Emirate.

His remarks come in response to recent statements by Trump, in which he expressed concern over the alleged presence of Chinese forces at Bagram Airbase — a claim Afghan officials have denied on numerous occasions.