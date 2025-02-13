Muto leads Kobe’s charge for third consecutive J. League title

TOKYO, FEB 13 (AFP/APP/DNA):Former Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto spearheads all-conquering Vissel Kobe’s bid for a third straight J. League title when the new Japanese season kicks off on Friday.

The 32-year-old has refound his mojo since joining Kobe in 2021 and he played a crucial role in last season’s league and cup double on his way to being named J. League player of the year.

Muto, who spent two frustrating years on Tyneside after a spell in Germany with Mainz, almost left Kobe over the winter before signing a new deal.

The former Japan international’s presence will be crucial as Kobe chase honours at home and abroad, with the club already through to the knock-out stages of the AFC Champions League.

Kobe lost last weekend’s curtain-raising Super Cup 2-0 to Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Muto knows they still have work to do as the season gets under way.

“Hiroshima looked a more complete side and we really looked off our game today,” he said after the defeat, which Kobe followed up with a 4-0 midweek win over Shanghai Port in the AFC Champions League Elite.

“It would be all right if we had lost after doing all the right things but that wasn’t the case.”

Hiroshima’s impressive Super Cup showing suggested they will again be in the title shake-up after finishing runners-up last season in their brand-new stadium.

Hiroshima were in contention until the final day and German coach Michael Skibbe will be hoping that new striker Ryo Germain can help them finish one place higher this time round.

Machida Zelvia are also likely to be in the title mix after finishing third last season on their top-flight debut.

The team from the Tokyo suburbs were the early front-runners thanks to their effective but unpopular route-one tactics, but fell away towards the end of the season.