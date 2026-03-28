Muslim world must unite to counter emerging threats: Ashrafi

LAHORE, Mar 28: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Coordinator of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed that unity and cohesion among Muslim countries had become imperative in the prevailing circumstances.

He added that the Muslim Ummah was passing through a phase of deep grief and concern following recent developments involving Iran.



Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference at Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain, Johar Town, here on Saturday, he said the current situation demanded collective wisdom and restraint rather than emotional decisions, as hostile forces were attempting to create divisions among Muslim countries. He said that during the recent tensions between Israel and Iran, a school of young girls was reportedly targeted, but the global humanitarian response remained inadequate. He termed attacks on innocent civilians as deeply tragic for the entire Muslim world.



He said certain elements were trying to create an atmosphere of conflict between Arab countries and Iran, while stressing that unity among Muslim states was essential to counter external threats. He added that Pakistan had faced similar hostile designs in the past, citing incidents like Kulbhushan Jadhav as examples of conspiracies against the country.



Ashrafi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held a detailed telephonic conversation with the Iranian president, while foreign ministers of countries including Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were visiting Pakistan to explore a peaceful resolution to the situation. He stressed that the protection of Harmain Sharifain was a matter of faith for every Muslim, adding that no harm to these sacred places could be tolerated. He also expressed concern over the situation in the region, including Lebanon, and termed reports of Eid prayers not being held at Al-Aqsa Mosque as deeply regrettable.



Ashrafi said that Paigham-e-Pakistan remained an important national narrative promoting unity and consensus, urging leadership of Muslim countries to convene in Makkah to evolve a joint strategy against emerging challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohtamim Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain Muhammad Hussain Akbar said unity among believers was a divine blessing, warning that hostile forces were attempting to divide the Muslim Ummah.

He stressed that aggression against any Muslim country should be considered an attack on the entire Ummah, adding that strengthening Pakistan would contribute to the strength of the Muslim world as a whole.