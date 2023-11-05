‘Muslim ummah must unite against Israel’s atrocities’, Hamas chief tells Fazl

DOHA: With Israel continuing its relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s leader Ismail Haniyeh and former chief Khaled Mashal in Qatar on Sunday.

The JUI-F chief is in Qatar where he is expected to reach out to the Arab world leadership to find a way to provide aid to Gaza which has been facing a dire humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing Israeli bombing of the strip following the October 7 attack by Hamas, sources told Geo News.

“The two sides held detailed discussions over the Palestine issue”, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said while shedding light on the meeting between the veteran politician and Hamas leadership.

“[The JUI-F chief] conveyed condolences and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine in wake of Israeli atrocities in Gaza,” the statement on Fazl’s X account read.

During the meeting, Haniyeh called for Muslims to unite in the face of Israeli aggression — which has killed nearly 10,000 Palestinians since October 7.

“It is the Muslim ummah’s responsibility to unite against Israeli atrocities,” Haniyeh said.

Meanwhile, Mashal highlighted that the prevalent atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine are a slap in the face of so-called human rights advocates.

The JUI-F chief, while echoing Hamas leadership’s views, said that the developed nations have the blood of innocent children and women on their hands.

Mashal appreciated Fazl’s efforts for the Palestine cause saying that the JUI-F chief is playing the role of Palestine’s ambassador in Pakistan.

The sources said Fazl was the first religio-political leader from any Muslim country who has embarked upon the war zone.

The party said that “the movement of Maulana Fazl has been kept secret since he wanted to reach the devastated people quietly and offer them assistance”. He is carrying food and medicines with him, the sources had told The News.

The publication said that after addressing a mammoth rally “Toofan Al-Aqsa March” in Karachi and “Sindh Aman Conference”, Fazl left for “some destination” from where he would reach the oppressed people of Gaza.

Israel’s offensive continues

Israel’s war on Palestinians and an ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues to escalate the humanitarian crisis.

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led occupation forces have intensified their ground operation and bombardment in Gaza for almost the last four weeks killing thousands of Palestinians including children.

For its relentless attacks, Israel accuses Hamas of hiding among civilians and has been using this explanation as an excuse when it faces criticism for targeting besieged civilians.

With Turkey being the latest to recall its envoy from Israel, many countries have also cut their diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv, whose forces have besieged Gaza for 17 years.

Global powers, including the United States and the UN, have called on Israel to ensure that civilian casualties are avoided in its continuing pursuit to eliminate Hamas, but to no avail.

The UN is also calling for an immediate ceasefire to at least allow aid to flow smoothly to the war-torn strip and permit the exchange of hostages.

Israeli PM Netanyahu, however, has ruled out halting his forces’ assault on Gaza and stressed that they would continue to pound the Hamas-run enclave.