Muslim Aid Pakistan constructs smart houses for vulnerable families in Chitral

Musim Aid Pakistan Empowers 200 women through economic training in embroidery and the dry-fruit sector, WASH facilities healthcare centers and schools in Chitral

PESHAWAR, JAN 27 /DNA/ – Muslim Aid Pakistan held the closing ceremony of its landmark project, *”Chitral Relief and Recovery – Empowering Communities through Immediate Relief and Recovery Initiatives”, on Monday. The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, representatives from disaster and relief organizations like NDMA and PDMA KP, NGOs, INGOs, philanthropists, and other prominent figures from the humanitarian sector.

As per the details, Muslim Aid had constructed 50 smart houses equipped with latrines for the most vulnerable families in Upper and Lower Chitral, empowering 200 women through economic training in embroidery and the dry-fruit sectors while providing them with essential toolkits. Additionally, the project distributed 1,000 fruit plants to 100 households in collaboration with the KPK Social Conservation Department, rehabilitated eight irrigation water channels, and restored WASH facilities in four healthcare centers and four schools. Furthermore, eight water supply schemes were repaired, ensuring clean water access for affected communities.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Adnan Qadri, Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Hajj, and Religious Affairs, lauded Muslim Aid Pakistan’s relentless efforts in reaching Chitral’s disaster-prone and remote areas. He emphasized the importance of community engagement programs and pledged the KP Government’s full support for similar initiatives. “Service to humanity is a core teaching of Islam, and organizations like Muslim Aid are setting a remarkable example by uplifting vulnerable communities,” he said.

Guest of Honor, Mr. Yousaf Rahim, Secretary of Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his gratitude to Muslim Aid Pakistan for providing a “beacon of hope” to flood-affected communities. He urged stakeholders to collaborate on initiatives to mitigate future disaster risks in the region.

Dr. Asif Iqbal, Country Director of Muslim Aid Pakistan, highlighted the devastating impacts of floods in KP and elaborated on the extensive recovery efforts undertaken by the organization.

The ceremony also featured heartfelt testimonials from beneficiaries who expressed gratitude for the support they received in rebuilding their lives. A detailed project presentation, a documentary showcasing the work of Muslim Aid Pakistan, and a thought-provoking panel discussion on climate change adaptation measures emphasized the importance of effective climate policies, stakeholder collaboration, and community engagement for resilience against future disasters.

The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs to distinguished guests, celebrating the collective efforts of all stakeholders in bringing relief and recovery to Chitral’s most vulnerable communities. Muslim Aid Pakistan remains committed to empowering communities, fostering resilience, and addressing future climate challenges through collaborative efforts.