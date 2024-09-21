Musharraf, Zia’s martial laws better than incumbent democratic setup: Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: In a fresh salvo against the incumbent ruling coalition, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said that former military rulers Pervez Musharraf and Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law regimes were “better” than the current democratic setup, The News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters during the hearing of the £190 million case at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Friday, Khan said that those who respect democracy and vote were standing on one side of the divide whereas on the other were those who only respected the powers that be.

The former prime minister, who has been behind bars for over a year now, has time and time again criticised the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led administration for not being a legitimate power while citing alleged interference and manipulation in the February 8 polls.

Refusing to hold talks with the ruling parties, the ex-premier, however, has expressed willingness for negotiations with the establishment — a move criticised by the government for dragging them into politics.

“Given Pakistan’s geographical position and the military’s significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship,” Khan had said last month, adding that there was “no harm” in engaging with the “establishment”.

“We are open to any dialogue that could help improve the dire situation in Pakistan,” he remarked.

Speaking about the party’s Lahore rally being held today (Saturday), the PTI founder questioned why the his party wasn’t allowed to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan monument when the permission for the same was given to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the past.

It may be noted that the PTI had sought permission from the Lahore district administration for holding the rally at the historic site but it was allowed to organise the event at Kahna under strict conditions.

Addressing the prospective highly controversial constitutional amendments planned by the incumbent rulers, Khan said that the chief justice would be a direct beneficiary of the concerned changes in the constitution.

Earlier, Islamabad’s Special Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust reference against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million financial scandal till Sept 24.

In addition to the two accused and their lawyers, NAB lawyers including Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Amjad Parvez were also present. Usman Gul, the lawyer for Bushra Bibi, started cross-examination of the investigating officer in the case, Mian Umar Nadeem.

During the cross-examination, the lawyers of the accused requested the court to adjourn the hearing till September 24.