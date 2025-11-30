Mushahid Hussain elected Chairman of Asia-Europe Political Forum

BUDAPEST, NOV 30 /DNA/ – Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Asia-Europe Political Forum (AEPF), at the annual conference of this bi-continental organization, held in Budapest, capital of Hungary, which concluded yesterday. The conference, which was held under the theme: ‘Peace and Democracy in Eurasia’, was hosted by the ruling party of Hungary, Fidesz. Zsolt Nemeth, former deputy Foreign Minister of Hungary, was elected Co-Chairman of the Asia-Europe Political Forum (AEPF) representing Europe. The conference was attended by 35 parliamentarians, political and think tank representatives from 25 countries, 15 from Asia and 10 from Europe.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Mushahid Hussain, who is also Co-Chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) thanked the participants for electing him Chairman of the unique Forum for a two-year term, since the Asia-Europe Political Forum is the only non-governmental institution which links political representatives, public intellectuals and think tanks of Europe with their Asian counterparts, meeting alternately in Asia and Europe. Mushahid spoke of the role of Pakistan in promoting connectivity in Asia, between South Asia and Central Asia, and beyond as well, in Eurasia, especially given the emerging dynamics of geoeconomics and geopolitics. He termed Pakistan as the ‘ideal bridge between the East and the West’.

Senator Mushahid Hussain urged the need to promote connectivity through such mechanisms as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China, with CPEC playing a key role, plus other organisations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He rejected the notion of a new Cold War or the politics of confrontation. Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the 28- point plan of US President Donald Trump to end the Ukraine War, saying this needless, unwarranted conflict must end through dialogue. He praised President Trump as an American leader who is neither a militarist or ideological nor an exponent of a new Cold War. He welcomed President Trump’s efforts to seek peaceful agreements with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Senator Mushahid Hussain criticised some of the European Union leaders who were indulging in war-mongering and seeking enmity with China and Russia, saying ‘such thinking is absolutely outmoded’. He also stressed the need for inter-faith harmony, adding that Asian values upheld the importance of family, religion, faith and harmony as pillars of stability in society.

Senator Mushahid Hussain also spoke of Pakistan’s connections with Europe in the field of trade, investment, economy, education and science and technology, adding that as a member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan was playing a responsible and important role to preserve and protect the rule of law and the United Nations Charter. He also criticised Western double standards on human rights and said the world was moving towards a new global order that was no longer dominated by the West but, rather, a world where the global majority, countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, had a greater voice, role and impact as part of the Global South. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, while referring to his visit to pay homage at the Mausoleum of the Muslim dervish, Gul Baba, who is buried at Budapest, said that Gul Baba’s Mausoleum at Budapest showed Hungary’s multicultural heritage, as Hungary was once part of the Ottoman Empire, while today Hungary is member of the EU and NATO.

During the visit, Senator Mushahid Hussain and other delegates were hosted to a banquet by the Speaker of Parliament of Hungary, as well as the Minister for European Affairs.