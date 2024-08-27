Muscat hosts eighth session of Pakistan-Oman bilateral consultations
MUSCAT, AUG 27 /DNA/ – The eighth session of the Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations was held today in Muscat, Oman. The Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East), Ambassador Shehryar Akbar Khan and the Chief of GCC and Regional Neighborhood Department, Ambassador Sheikh Ahmad bin Hashil bin Rashid Al Maskari of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, led their respective sides.
