Musadik represents Pakistan at panel on accelerating foreign investment at Riyadh Conference

RIYADH, NOV 29 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum and water resources Dr Musadik Malik attended the 28th World Investment Conference 2024 in Riyadh where he held fruitful discussions with energy leaders of the world.

During a panel session titled Diversifying Energy Sources – Accelerating FDI in Energy and Minerals Projects, Dr Musadik Malik highlighted the policy initiatives of Government of Pakistan to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in energy, renewables and mining.

Other panelists included Mr Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and water resources of Tajikistan. Ms Sujatha, Vice president global partnerships and net zero, Invest India, Mr Omar Aldaweesh, CEO EDF Saudia and Bahrian.