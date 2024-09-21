Musadik Malik visits YanChang Petroleum to strengthen strategic energy partnerships

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 21 (DNA) – In a significant move towards fostering international cooperation in the energy sector, Dr Musadik Malik, the Federal minister of Petroleum, visited the YanChang Petroleum, a leading Chinese energy company, on the sidelines of 8th Silk Route Expo. The visit underscores both nations’ commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships in the fields of energy exploration, innovation, and sustainable development.

During the visit, Dr Musadik Malik was received by YanChang Petroleum’s senior leadership team, led by Deputy Chief manager, who provided an in-depth overview of the company’s ongoing projects and future growth strategies. The discussion focused on several key areas, including oil and gas exploration, refinery cooperation, integrated coal industrial complex, technological innovations.

Minister highlighted the importance of international collaboration to meet the growing energy demands. Pakistan and China have shared goals in ensuring energy security, and this visit is an opportunity to explore new avenues for cooperation that align with both nations’ commitments to innovation in the energy sector,” he said.

The visit also included a tour of YanChang Petroleum’s state-of-the-art display of company’s facilities.He was briefed on the company’s latest advancements in energy technologies, including renewable energy integration and carbon capture initiatives. The discussions paved the way for potential joint ventures and collaborations in oil and gas exploration, as well as new opportunities in .

Deputy Chief manager of YanChang Petroleum commented, “We are honored to welcome Dr Musadik Malik to our facilities. This visit has laid the foundation for future cooperation. After indepth exchanges we have great potential of cooperation. Pakistani companies will have detail discussions on technical and commercial aspects of various prospective projects.

The visit marks a new chapter in the energy dialogue between Pakistani and Chinese energy companies, setting the stage for future projects that will not only boost economic growth but also bring about innovation and technology.