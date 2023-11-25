Murtaza Wahab for fire control arrangements in buildings
KARACHI, Nov 25 (DNA): Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said
that the loss of life and property due to the fire in the Rashid Minhas
Road mall is extremely saddened.
“I express my condolences to the families of 11 people who lost their
lives in the fire,” Murtaza Wahab said in a statement Saturday.
He said lack of arrangements for fire control in the building is very
worrisome, strict rules need to be made in this regard.
He expressed these views while talking to the media representatives on
visiting the accident site, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political
Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Chief Fire Officer KMC, officers of Rescue
Unit 1122 were also present on this occasion. Mayor Karachi said that
KMC fire brigade department has proved its responsibility by saving 45
lives by snorkel, 7 fire tenders, snorkel and bowser were used in
extinguishing the fire.
He said that this area falls under the Cantonment Board but KMC fire
brigade and rescue personnel worked together. Replying to a query he
said that he is at the site of incident abd you can see which Cantonment
vehicles are working here , the fire erupted on the third floor of the
building and will be fully investigated to bring out the facts, he said
that another floor was being constructed on top of this mall, I want to
ask if it is allowed. who gave the permission for this. Everyone knows
how the plans are approved for the construction of the building. In
response to a question, he said that extinguishing fire is not the
mayor’s job. I was in full contact with the staff at work here and we
were trying hard to rescue as many people as possible, he said that
those who have regularized the maps of this building should be caught
and asked how this building was constructed and how permission was given
to build another floor.
Mayor Karachi said that human lives are very precious and I express my
heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in this
accident. He said that if people have seen this building, it can be seen
that there is no fire control arrangement and no place for smoke
emission in case of fire.
Mayor Karachi said that most of the people who died in this accident
died due to suffocation. He appreciated the performance of the officers
and staff of Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122.
Related News
Punjab CM launches FCPS training programme for five districts
LAHORE, Nov 25 (DNA): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvion Saturday announced launching ofRead More
Murtaza Wahab for fire control arrangements in buildings
KARACHI, Nov 25 (DNA): Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has saidthat the loss of lifeRead More
Comments are Closed