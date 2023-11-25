Murtaza Wahab for fire control arrangements in buildings

KARACHI, Nov 25 (DNA): Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said

that the loss of life and property due to the fire in the Rashid Minhas

Road mall is extremely saddened.

“I express my condolences to the families of 11 people who lost their

lives in the fire,” Murtaza Wahab said in a statement Saturday.

He said lack of arrangements for fire control in the building is very

worrisome, strict rules need to be made in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to the media representatives on

visiting the accident site, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political

Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Chief Fire Officer KMC, officers of Rescue

Unit 1122 were also present on this occasion. Mayor Karachi said that

KMC fire brigade department has proved its responsibility by saving 45

lives by snorkel, 7 fire tenders, snorkel and bowser were used in

extinguishing the fire.

He said that this area falls under the Cantonment Board but KMC fire

brigade and rescue personnel worked together. Replying to a query he

said that he is at the site of incident abd you can see which Cantonment

vehicles are working here , the fire erupted on the third floor of the

building and will be fully investigated to bring out the facts, he said

that another floor was being constructed on top of this mall, I want to

ask if it is allowed. who gave the permission for this. Everyone knows

how the plans are approved for the construction of the building. In

response to a question, he said that extinguishing fire is not the

mayor’s job. I was in full contact with the staff at work here and we

were trying hard to rescue as many people as possible, he said that

those who have regularized the maps of this building should be caught

and asked how this building was constructed and how permission was given

to build another floor.

Mayor Karachi said that human lives are very precious and I express my

heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in this

accident. He said that if people have seen this building, it can be seen

that there is no fire control arrangement and no place for smoke

emission in case of fire.

Mayor Karachi said that most of the people who died in this accident

died due to suffocation. He appreciated the performance of the officers

and staff of Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122.