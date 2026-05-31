Murree’s progress eclipsed by selective rule violations

MURREE, 31 MAY (DNA) — Murree, the picturesque hill station often referred to as the “Queen of Hills,” has witnessed remarkable improvements in recent years due to the efforts of the Punjab government. Better roads, improved cleanliness, enhanced tourist facilities, and stricter traffic management have significantly upgraded the overall environment of the city.

Visitors arriving in Murree today can immediately notice the positive transformation compared to previous years. However, one disturbing issue continues to undermine these achievements , the selective violation of rules on the famous Mall Road.

Mall Road remains the heart of Murree’s tourism activity and is officially prohibited for vehicular movement in order to provide pedestrians and families a safe and peaceful environment. Unfortunately, during the Eid holidays, several vehicles, including luxury Land Cruisers carrying influential families, were openly seen driving through Mall Road in clear violation of the rules. Shockingly, even some police vehicles transporting family members were spotted using the restricted route.

This unfortunate situation sends a damaging message to the public: that laws apply only to ordinary citizens while the powerful remain above the law. Such incidents not only hurt public confidence but also overshadow the commendable efforts made by the Punjab government for the development and beautification of Murree.

Tourists visiting Murree expect fair implementation of rules. When ordinary visitors are stopped from entering restricted areas while influential individuals move freely without fear of accountability, frustration naturally grows among the public. Authorities must ensure that rules are enforced equally, regardless of status or position. Strict action against violators, including officials misusing authority, is essential to restore public trust.

At the same time, the growing influx of tourists has exposed the urgent need for further expansion and planning around Mall Road. Families, especially those with children and elderly members, find it increasingly difficult to move freely due to overcrowding. Large groups of youngsters gathering on the narrow roads create congestion and discomfort for visitors seeking a peaceful experience.

Another major concern is parking. Despite improvements in infrastructure, parking remains a nightmare during peak tourist seasons. Visitors often spend hours trying to reach designated parking areas due to traffic jams and poor traffic flow. Moreover, parking operators frequently charge excessive amounts without proper regulation, adding further frustration to tourists already burdened by heavy traffic and long delays.

Murree is one of Pakistan’s most important tourist destinations and deserves world-class management. The Punjab government has undoubtedly made substantial progress, but selective enforcement of laws and unresolved parking issues continue to tarnish the city’s image.

Equal application of rules, expansion of pedestrian areas, and better parking management are now essential to ensure Murree remains welcoming and enjoyable for all visitors not just the privileged few.— DNA