Monday, February 26, 2024
Main Menu

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh’s chief minister for third consecutive time

| February 26, 2024
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh's chief minister

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh’s chief minister for third consecutive time. PPP’s Shah secures 112 votes to become the province’s top boss.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh's chief minister

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh’s chief minister for third consecutive time

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh’s chief minister for third consecutive time. PPP’s Shah securesRead More

Navy demonstrates warfighting capabilities via live weapon firing in Arabian Sea

Navy demonstrates warfighting capabilities via live weapon firing in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) Monday carried out Live Weapon Firing (LWF) in the Arabian SeaRead More

Comments are Closed