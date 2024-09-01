Muqam praises Pakistani community’s role in strengthening Pakistan-Canada relations

OTTAWA, /DNA/ – The Pakistan High Commission in Canada warmly welcomed the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam on his visit to Canada. The Federal Minister addressed a gathering of prominent Kashmiri diaspora which also included Mr. Shafqat Ali MP, and members of the Pakistan community in Toronto, Canada and he reiterated to reinforce the strong ties between our communities and Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause.

In his welcome address, the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, Mr. Shah Faisal Kakar, emphasized the significance of the Minister’s visit in the context of the 3rd anniversary of the iconic leader Syed Ali Gilani and the ongoing struggle of Kashmiris for justice and peace in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He highlighted the crucial role that the Pakistani community, particularly the Kashmiri diaspora in Canada, plays in advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. On this occasion, a rich tribute was paid to Syed Ali Gilani who dedicated his life to Kashmir cause.

“Your visit, Honourable Minister, not only highlights the importance of the Kashmir cause but also serves as a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for self-determination,” stated theActing High Commissioner. “We are confident that your presence here will inspire and galvanize our community as they work in unity to further the cause of Kashmir”, he further added.

The Federal Minister Engr. Amir Muqam underscored the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Canada, noting that the community plays a pivotal role in the development and progress of both Pakistan and Canada. He mentioned that Pakistan’s leadership raises the voice of the Kashmiri people at every forum and urges international community to work for the implementation of the UN Resolutions on IIOJK. The visit of Minister Muqamwould further strengthen the bonds between Pakistan and the Pakistani community in Canada, andreinforce the shared commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people.